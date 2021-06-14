Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,782 shares of company stock valued at $42,615,713 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.76. 344,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,690,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

