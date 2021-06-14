Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Target by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $233.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.89. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

