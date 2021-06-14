WBI Investments Invests $7.84 Million in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 63,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,000. Raymond James comprises about 1.2% of WBI Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.56. 2,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,333. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

