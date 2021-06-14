WBI Investments Decreases Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

WBI Investments reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,702 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

