WBI Investments Acquires Shares of 12,566 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

WBI Investments acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

