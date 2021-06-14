WBI Investments Acquires 13,812 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

WBI Investments raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,939. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

