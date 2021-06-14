Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WSCC opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23. Waterside Capital has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

About Waterside Capital

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

