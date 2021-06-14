Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $57.56. 400,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,029,594. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $232.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

