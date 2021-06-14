Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $25.93 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.6% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. 223,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

