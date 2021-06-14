Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Update

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDPSF shares. Barclays started coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $38.75 on Monday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.