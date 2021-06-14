Warburg Research Reiterates €22.50 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aixtron presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.33 ($29.80).

ETR:AIXA opened at €22.01 ($25.89) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €17.57. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 52 week high of €22.78 ($26.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

