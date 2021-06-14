Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 95,463 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,463 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $178,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $554.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

