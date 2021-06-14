Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 422,253 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,253 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.65% of Fastenal worth $188,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,794,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

