Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Five9 makes up 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $335,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after buying an additional 95,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,406 shares of company stock worth $19,672,904. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $167.34 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.29 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

