Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,485 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Twitter worth $159,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $60.81 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

