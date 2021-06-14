Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 144,796 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,796 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $240,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock opened at $252.95 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.86 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,658. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.