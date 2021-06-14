Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.70. 45,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,405,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter worth $51,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

