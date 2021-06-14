Vortex Defi Price Reaches $0.0354 on Exchanges (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $88,613.71 and approximately $16,028.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

