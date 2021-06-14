Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA TNA opened at $101.38 on Monday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $108.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.07.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.