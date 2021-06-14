Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $237,000 Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $360,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $2,777,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

