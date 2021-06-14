Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 912 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $317.34 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.93.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.