Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $175,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

