Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 249,961 shares of company stock worth $31,381,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $147.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.67. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.26 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.