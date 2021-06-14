Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,820,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the May 13th total of 9,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 141,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.