Vista Investment Management Sells 233 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vista Investment Management lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 83,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,179,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.34. The company has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

