Vista Investment Management Sells 22,678 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Vista Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,678 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.46% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 185,899 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 238,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

VRIG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,400. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09.

