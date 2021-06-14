Vista Investment Management Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 106,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,653 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $345,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.20. 114,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

