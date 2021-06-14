Vista Investment Management Acquires 631 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

ABR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.27. 6,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

