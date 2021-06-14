Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lessened by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 822,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 9.7% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $174,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $235.22 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.43. The stock has a market cap of $458.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

