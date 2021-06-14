Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Up 6.6%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.42. 140,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,134,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Several research firms recently commented on SPCE. Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

