VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the May 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ:CSB opened at $62.67 on Monday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $66.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

