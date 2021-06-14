VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.04 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002762 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $68.04 million and $25,150.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00054750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00159903 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00184519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.01035657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,267.66 or 1.00014857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,731,645 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

