Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.10.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.