Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $261.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $347.00 to $261.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.41.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $194.15. 50,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.