Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Trading Down 5.6%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) was down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.36 and last traded at $60.36. Approximately 2,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 204,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $945.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 321.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 144,253 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $2,607,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth $5,043,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.