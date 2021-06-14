Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $476.89 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $476.89 million and $35.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00427618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

