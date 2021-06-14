Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer Sells 2,375 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,038.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Hamer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Andrew Hamer sold 2,359 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $23,590.00.

VLDR opened at $11.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,977 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,205 shares in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

