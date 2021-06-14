Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $140.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

