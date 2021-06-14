Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Lowered by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,435,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $198.43 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $137.33 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.41.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

