Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 56,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,601. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

