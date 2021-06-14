Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

