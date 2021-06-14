VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Purchased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,466. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52-week low of $87.48 and a 52-week high of $248.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.74.

