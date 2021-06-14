Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $105.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

