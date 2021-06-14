Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GDOT opened at $45.73 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4,573.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.