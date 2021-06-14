Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 175,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 835,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,572,000 after buying an additional 66,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 531,782 shares of company stock worth $42,615,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

