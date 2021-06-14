Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $519,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

