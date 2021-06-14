Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $40,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $79.68 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

