Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,117 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,013,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mercury Systems by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,844 shares of company stock valued at $919,134. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $66.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

