Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 14,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $190.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

