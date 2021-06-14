USDJ (USDJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.86 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $4.90 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00162044 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00181793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.13 or 0.01024643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,792.03 or 1.00201915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002654 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars.

